LeafCoin Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (LEAF)

LeafCoin (CURRENCY:LEAF) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One LeafCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. LeafCoin has a market cap of $1.93 million and $0.00 worth of LeafCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LeafCoin has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LeafCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.34 or 0.01564140 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002167 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00012959 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00001609 BTC.

About LeafCoin

LeafCoin (LEAF) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 13th, 2014. LeafCoin’s total supply is 21,080,296,750 coins. The Reddit community for LeafCoin is /r/LeafCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LeafCoin’s official website is leafco.in . LeafCoin’s official Twitter account is @leafcoin

LeafCoin Coin Trading

LeafCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LeafCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LeafCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LeafCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LeafCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LeafCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.