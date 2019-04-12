Landmark Bank Sells 3,942 Shares of Nike Inc (NKE)

Landmark Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,795 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,942 shares during the quarter. Landmark Bank’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nike by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,670,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,698,227,000 after buying an additional 1,207,986 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Nike by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 102,670,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,698,227,000 after buying an additional 1,207,986 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nike by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,268,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,395,928,000 after buying an additional 3,592,186 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Nike by 6,517.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,283,152 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 34,749,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Nike by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,985,790 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,555,886,000 after buying an additional 491,974 shares in the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on NKE. Citigroup began coverage on Nike in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Macquarie set a $96.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $93.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $103.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.10.

NKE opened at $85.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $64.99 and a 12 month high of $88.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.67.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Nike had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 45.78%. The business had revenue of $9.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In related news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,687,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,029,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $9,352,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 576,500 shares of company stock valued at $46,807,665. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

