Lambda Market Capitalization Achieves $52.56 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded down 26.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Lambda token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00002076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, BitMax and Huobi. Over the last week, Lambda has traded 341.3% higher against the US dollar. Lambda has a market capitalization of $52.56 million and $17.42 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006452 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00363981 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019881 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002265 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.95 or 0.01420973 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00222779 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005661 BTC.

Lambda Token Profile

Lambda's total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens.

Lambda's official website is www.lambda.im

Buying and Selling Lambda

Lambda can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, BitMax, Huobi and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

