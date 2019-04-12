Lake Street Financial LLC Invests $294,000 in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) Stock

Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of IEFA opened at $61.86 on Friday. ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.
