A labor law reform targeted at ensuring employees can vote for their union contracts and representation has been approved by mexico’s lower house of Congress.

The changes are necessary to acquire approval of this new U.S.-Mexico-Canada exchange agreement, which was negotiated to replace the aged NAFTA accord.

Mexico’s labour movement has been stymied, and wages kept low, by unions which sign contracts and organize plants behind workers’ backs.

The bill approved goes to the Senate. It takes secret-ballot marriage votes and evidence of workers’ approval for contracts.

President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka tweeted Friday:”Mexican lawmakers passed a milestone labor reform bill clearing the way for the new US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) to replace the job murdering NAFTA.”

For years, unions — most of whose leaders had been members of the older ruling party — were so desperate that employees often did not understand that a marriage existed in their office.

Before they opened plants pro-company unions would sign labor contracts.

Labor Secretary Luisa Maria Alcalde stated that using the new law,”we would like to modify the outmoded model we have experienced in this nation.”

“The labor model has recovered a spot at centre stage that it never should have lost,” explained Alcalde.

Business groups didn’t get a few of the defenses they desired like a’ work’ clause that would enable workers not to belong to any marriage, in law enforcement.

“There are still issues which needs to be fixed by the Senate,” wrote the thoughts of the Mexican companies’ federation, Gustavo de Hoyos.