KWG Resources (KWG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Shares of KWG Resources Inc (CNSX:KWG) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 71000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

About KWG Resources (CNSX:KWG)

KWG Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of base metals in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, and chromite deposits. It holds interests in the Koper Lake project with approximately 1,024 hectares covered by four unpatented mining claims; and Big Daddy project with approximately 1,241 hectares covered by seven unpatented mining claims located in the James Bay Lowlands of Northern Ontario.

