Kulicke and Soffa Industries (KLIC) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KLIC. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $23.76. 38,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,347. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.15. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $28.69.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $157.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 16.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 340.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.