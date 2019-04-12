Kraton Corp (KRA) Position Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 532,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,972 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.67% of Kraton worth $11,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kraton by 413.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Kraton during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Kraton by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 9,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Kraton during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Kraton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kraton from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kraton in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Kraton to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of KRA opened at $35.10 on Friday. Kraton Corp has a 12 month low of $19.13 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Kraton had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $447.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kraton Corp will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

About Kraton

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

