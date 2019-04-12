Knowles (KN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Knowles (NYSE:KN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Knowles Corporation operates as a supplier of advanced micro-acoustic, specialty components, and human interface solutions. The Company designs and manufactures acoustic products, including microphones, speakers, and receivers for the handset, tablet, and other consumer electronic markets. It also designs and manufactures electronic components used in medical and life science applications and solutions and components used in communications infrastructure and various other markets. Knowles Corporation is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KN. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Knowles in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Knowles and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Knowles in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knowles presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.21.

Shares of KN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.52. 2,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,539. Knowles has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $18.40. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Knowles had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Knowles will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Knowles news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 11,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $186,180.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,739 shares of company stock worth $45,128. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Knowles during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Knowles during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Knowles by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Knowles during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Knowles during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

