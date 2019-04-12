Kimberly J. Popovits Sells 10,000 Shares of Genomic Health, Inc. (GHDX) Stock

Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) insider Kimberly J. Popovits sold 10,000 shares of Genomic Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.93, for a total transaction of $669,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Friday, March 8th, Kimberly J. Popovits sold 10,000 shares of Genomic Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $732,200.00.

On Thursday, February 14th, Kimberly J. Popovits sold 47,900 shares of Genomic Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $3,913,430.00.

Shares of Genomic Health stock opened at $66.60 on Friday. Genomic Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.05 and a 1 year high of $92.18. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.72 and a beta of 0.95.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Genomic Health had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $104.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Genomic Health, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GHDX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Genomic Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Genomic Health in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Genomic Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genomic Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on shares of Genomic Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.13.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Genomic Health by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,191,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $141,167,000 after purchasing an additional 154,253 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Genomic Health by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,151,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $151,109,000 after acquiring an additional 337,664 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Genomic Health by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,151,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $151,109,000 after acquiring an additional 337,664 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Genomic Health by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 741,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,741,000 after acquiring an additional 215,892 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Genomic Health by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,466,000 after acquiring an additional 251,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Genomic Health Company Profile

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides clinically actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, which allows physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

