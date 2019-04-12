Kforce Inc. (KFRC) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.79% of Kforce worth $6,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kforce during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce during the third quarter worth $223,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce during the third quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director N John Simmons sold 2,500 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $89,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Andrew G. Thomas sold 1,611 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $53,163.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,429 shares of company stock worth $4,215,810 in the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KFRC. BidaskClub upgraded Kforce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

KFRC stock opened at $36.72 on Friday. Kforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $931.29 million, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.33.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Kforce had a return on equity of 37.58% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $358.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Kforce’s payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

