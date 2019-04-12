Keywords Studios (KWS) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 1,254 ($16.39) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 1,150 ($15.03).

Separately, Liberum Capital raised their price target on Keywords Studios from GBX 1,245 ($16.27) to GBX 1,415 ($18.49) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Keywords Studios presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,652.50 ($21.59).

LON:KWS opened at GBX 1,393 ($18.20) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34. The stock has a market cap of $887.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.97. Keywords Studios has a 52 week low of GBX 885 ($11.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,110 ($27.57).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.08 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from Keywords Studios’s previous dividend of $0.53. This represents a yield of 0.08%. Keywords Studios’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.10%.

About Keywords Studios

Keywords Studios PLC provides technical services to the video game industry in Ireland and internationally. It offers localization services related to translation and cultural adaptation of in-game text and audio scripts in various game platforms and genres; and localization testing services consisting of testing the linguistic correctness and cultural acceptability of computer games.

