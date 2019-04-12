KeyCorp Weighs in on PTC Inc’s Q2 2019 Earnings (PTC)

PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) – KeyCorp issued their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for PTC in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 9th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PTC’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

PTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on PTC from $108.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. BidaskClub cut PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet raised PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.44.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $97.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.95, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. PTC has a 1-year low of $76.67 and a 1-year high of $107.44.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $334.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.70 million. PTC had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

In other news, Director Donald K. Grierson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total transaction of $466,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Lessner Cohen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $1,298,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,934 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,127 shares of company stock worth $13,548,383 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,472,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $951,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,829 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of PTC by 8,190.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,497,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455,607 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,240,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,812,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,269,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of PTC by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,717,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,340,000 after purchasing an additional 200,120 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

