KeyCorp Raises Talend (TLND) Price Target to $65.00

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Talend’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

TLND has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Talend to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Talend from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Talend from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Talend from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $69.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of Talend in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.83.

NASDAQ TLND opened at $52.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.76 and a beta of 0.25. Talend has a 52 week low of $31.35 and a 52 week high of $73.52.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.75 million. Talend had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 123.26%. Talend’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Talend will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Laurent Bride sold 2,397 shares of Talend stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $110,262.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 138,626 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,796. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLND. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Talend by 472.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talend by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Talend by 160.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Talend by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Talend in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

About Talend

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

