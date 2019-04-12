Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €44.00 Price Target for Vossloh (VOS)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on Vossloh (ETR:VOS) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Independent Research set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €43.56 ($50.65).

Get Vossloh alerts:

Shares of VOS opened at €41.30 ($48.02) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.51. The company has a market cap of $659.45 million and a P/E ratio of -49.23. Vossloh has a twelve month low of €39.55 ($45.99) and a twelve month high of €50.40 ($58.60).

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, Lifecycle Solutions, and Transportation. The Core Components division provides rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Vossloh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vossloh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.