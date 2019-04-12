Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €111.00 Price Target for Rheinmetall (RHM)

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) has been given a €111.00 ($129.07) price target by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 15.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Friday, March 29th. Warburg Research set a €112.00 ($130.23) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Oddo Bhf set a €103.00 ($119.77) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Rheinmetall currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €107.64 ($125.17).

Shares of RHM stock opened at €95.72 ($111.30) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.48. Rheinmetall has a fifty-two week low of €68.94 ($80.16) and a fifty-two week high of €119.35 ($138.78).

Rheinmetall Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

