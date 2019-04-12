Kenmare Resources’ (KMR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KMR. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Kenmare Resources from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 380 ($4.97) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Kenmare Resources from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 485 ($6.34) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th.

Shares of KMR stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 199 ($2.60). 128,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,552. Kenmare Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 182 ($2.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 264 ($3.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.30 million and a P/E ratio of 4.33.

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company primarily in Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the north east coast of Mozambique that contains heavy mineral reserves, such as ilmenite and rutile titanium minerals primarily used to produce titanium dioxide pigment, as well as zircon.

