KBR (KBR) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

KBR (NYSE:KBR) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KBR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. KeyCorp set a $24.00 price target on shares of KBR and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Cowen set a $23.00 price target on shares of KBR and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.90.

NYSE KBR traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,398. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.45. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. KBR had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that KBR will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Derbyshire sold 5,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $108,927.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,671.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Farhan Mujib sold 2,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $49,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBR. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in KBR by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 7,163,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,737,000 after buying an additional 4,460,402 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in KBR by 170.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,759,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,301,000 after buying an additional 1,737,771 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,027,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in KBR by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,166,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,614,000 after buying an additional 1,365,724 shares during the period. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

