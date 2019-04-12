KAZ Minerals (KAZ) Given New GBX 680 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 680 ($8.89) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the copper miner’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAZ Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 717.92 ($9.38).

LON KAZ opened at GBX 741.20 ($9.69) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.75, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33. KAZ Minerals has a 1 year low of GBX 421.50 ($5.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,102.50 ($14.41). The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50.

In other news, insider Andrew Southam sold 242,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 665 ($8.69), for a total value of £1,609,951.70 ($2,103,687.05).

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, processing, and sale of copper concentrates primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The company operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. It operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in eastern Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

