K12 (LRN) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

K12 (NYSE:LRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LRN. Zacks Investment Research cut K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised K12 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on K12 in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Shares of NYSE LRN traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,149. K12 has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $36.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. K12 had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $254.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that K12 will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nathaniel A. Davis sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $111,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,778 shares in the company, valued at $5,584,228. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Chavous sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $124,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,647,816.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,142,080 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in K12 by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,688,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,594,000 after purchasing an additional 66,024 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in K12 by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,483,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,770,000 after purchasing an additional 184,068 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in K12 by 56.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,088,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,257,000 after purchasing an additional 390,417 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in K12 by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,065,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,412,000 after purchasing an additional 257,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in K12 by 3.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 668,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,838,000 after purchasing an additional 23,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

K12, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based educational products and solutions to public school districts, public schools, virtual charter schools, private schools, and consumers. It offers online curriculum, software systems, and educational services designed to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade.

