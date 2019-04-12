Just Eat’s (JE) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their sell rating on shares of Just Eat (LON:JE) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) price objective on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price objective on Just Eat and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. UBS Group set a GBX 930 ($12.15) price objective on Just Eat and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 970 ($12.67) price objective on Just Eat and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 815 ($10.65) price objective on Just Eat and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Just Eat has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 880.93 ($11.51).

Shares of Just Eat stock opened at GBX 735.60 ($9.61) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Just Eat has a 1 year low of GBX 519.20 ($6.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 889.40 ($11.62). The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.79.

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital marketplace for takeaway food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 21.5 million customers and 82,300 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Norway, Switzerland, Italy, Mexico, and Spain.

