JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Fresnillo (FRES) Target Price to GBX 950

Fresnillo (LON:FRES) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 950 ($12.41) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.01% from the company’s previous close.

FRES has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 870 ($11.37) price target on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective (down from GBX 1,000 ($13.07)) on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,300 ($16.99) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,065 ($13.92).

Shares of FRES stock opened at GBX 791.60 ($10.34) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.58, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 8.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion and a PE ratio of 16.67. Fresnillo has a twelve month low of GBX 737.60 ($9.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,364.50 ($17.83).

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Orisyvo, Juanicipio, Las Casas Rosario and Cluster Cebollitas, and Centauro Deep, as well as various other long term exploration prospects.

