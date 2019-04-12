JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Vodafone Group (VOD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VOD. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 235 ($3.07) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 230 ($3.01) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price (down from GBX 220 ($2.87)) on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 192.71 ($2.52).

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 138.10 ($1.80) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of GBX 131 ($1.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 214.60 ($2.80).

In other news, insider David Thomas Nish bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 132 ($1.72) per share, for a total transaction of £26,400 ($34,496.28).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.