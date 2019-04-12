JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Shares Bought by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,847 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.3% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 188.3% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,120.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $106.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $361.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.11 and a one year high of $119.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $26.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 14.07%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 11,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,224,195.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total transaction of $599,310.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,158,569.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,191 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,110. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

