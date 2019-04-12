JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A) a €23.00 Price Target

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been assigned a €23.00 ($26.74) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.95% from the company’s previous close.

G1A has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Independent Research set a €19.50 ($22.67) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Baader Bank set a €25.50 ($29.65) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €24.05 ($27.97).

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up €0.35 ($0.41) on Friday, hitting €25.54 ($29.70). The stock had a trading volume of 176,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,805. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €19.09 ($22.20) and a twelve month high of €35.08 ($40.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.67.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

