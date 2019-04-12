JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give RWE (RWE) a €22.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RWE has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on RWE and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.60 ($28.60) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Independent Research set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.50 ($34.30) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €21.50 ($25.00) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €24.43 ($28.40).

RWE stock opened at €23.73 ($27.59) on Monday. RWE has a 12-month low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 12-month high of €23.28 ($27.07).

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

