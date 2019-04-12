JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Aena SME (AENA) a €158.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($183.72) price objective on Aena SME (BME:AENA) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AENA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($197.67) price objective on shares of Aena SME and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($197.67) price objective on shares of Aena SME and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €155.00 ($180.23) price objective on shares of Aena SME and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €152.00 ($176.74) price objective on shares of Aena SME and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($179.07) price objective on shares of Aena SME and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aena SME has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €156.18 ($181.61).

Aena SME has a one year low of €137.05 ($159.36) and a one year high of €184.90 ($215.00).

Aena SME SA, formerly Aena SA, is a Spain-based company primarily engaged in the airports operation. Its activities are divided into four segments: Airports, which comprises Aeronautical subdivision, responsible for the management of airports, jetways, security, handling, cargo and fuel services, among others, as well as Commercial subdivision, including duty-free and specialty stores, restaurant services, car rental, as well as banking services and advertising; Services outside the terminal, which manages real estate assets, such as parking lots, warehouses and lands; International, which comprises operations of Company’s subsidiary, Aena Desarrollo Internacional SA, that invests in other airport owners principally in Mexico, Colombia and the United Kingdom; and Others, encompassing corporate activities.

