Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $2.24 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,673 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 880 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $58.56 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $241.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $34.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.17%.

In other news, Director Lowell C. Mcadam sold 285,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $16,221,239.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 362,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,585,503.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total value of $81,344.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,774,387.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,686 shares of company stock worth $16,379,639 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. ValuEngine lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.07.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

