JobsCoin (JOBS) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $0.00

JobsCoin (CURRENCY:JOBS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One JobsCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. JobsCoin has a total market cap of $23,645.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of JobsCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, JobsCoin has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005943 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000136 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000028 BTC.

JobsCoin Coin Profile

JobsCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2016. JobsCoin’s total supply is 200,019,300 coins and its circulating supply is 106,019,270 coins. JobsCoin’s official website is jobscoin.us . JobsCoin’s official Twitter account is @Jobscoin

Buying and Selling JobsCoin

JobsCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JobsCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JobsCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JobsCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

