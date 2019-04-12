JMP Securities Lowers Five Point (FPH) Price Target to $12.00

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) had its price objective trimmed by JMP Securities from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

FPH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Five Point from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 price target on shares of Five Point and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Five Point from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of Five Point stock opened at $8.02 on Monday. Five Point has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $14.59. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 0.97.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Five Point had a negative net margin of 70.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $7.95 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Five Point will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Point in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Point in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Point in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Five Point by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Point in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Point Company Profile

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, plans, develops, and owns mixed-use communities in California, the United States. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers. The company was formerly known as Newhall Holding Company, LLC and changed its name to Five Point Holdings, LLC in May 2016.

