JetBlue to offer flights to London from NY and Boston

JetBlue is taking a jump across the pond, that’s, after mulling over it for quite a long time.

JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes declared that the airline plans to Begin flying in Boston and New York to London in 2021.

Hayes said the service is wanted by customers, and it’ll strengthen JetBlue in crucial Northeast markets. Which London airport hasn’t been selected by the airline it will use.

JetBlue shares rose 58 cents, or 3.6 percent, to $16.92 in anticipation of the widely rumored announcement.

The CEO made it official during a worker gathering at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Leaders have already been talking about the chance of flights to Europe across the time, because mid-2016.

Hayes stated the airline waited until the ideal airplane came along, a single-aisle airplane with tons of range to avert the need for more expensive two-aisle or even”widebody” planes.

JetBlue will convert an current order with Airbus to acquire 13 A321LR jets. They’ll be outfitted like the Airbus airplanes which JetBlue flies routes but using more lie-flat seats.

“This opens up a number of markets which have not traditionally been served this way,” Hayes said in a meeting. “You’re able to expect other European destinations. It places cities such as Dublin and possibly Amsterdam in scope.”

The trans-Atlantic marketplace is extremely competitive.

Delta appeared to throw down a gauntlet last week after it joined with Virgin Atlantic and declared plans to serve London’s Gatwick Airport from Boston and New York in 2020 .

Hayes believes there’s space for JetBlue to undercut. He said he can offer prices that were dramatically lower in business class and toss in legroom in economy and amenities such as TV to stimulate new demand.

Delta President Glen Hauenstein reacted that his airline has witnessed other carriers try to compete throughout the Atlantic.

“There are always new entrants coming and there always entrants departing,” he said, adding that he thinks Delta is”in a very good spot.”

JetBlue has a lot of work to do until the very first passenger may board. It needs approval to run long, over-water flights using jets.

Southwest Airlines took much longer than it expected to gain this acceptance for flights between California and Hawaii. It will tap outside assistance, and jetBlue has hired industry veterans with expertise in the FAA process, Hayes explained.

JetBlue plans to restrict London flights to about 1 or 1.5percent of its daily departures. It’s no plans to serve London from anywhere beyond New York and Boston, Hayes stated.

