Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on LogicBio Therapeutics Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (LOGC)

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LOGC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LogicBio Therapeutics’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.02) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.48) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.29) EPS.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered LogicBio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGC opened at $10.41 on Friday. LogicBio Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $246.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOGC. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $543,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,927,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $873,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $626,000. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

