Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Apollo Global Management LLC’s Q2 2019 Earnings (APO)

Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for Apollo Global Management in a research note issued on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of ($114.89) million for the quarter. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 19.45%.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on APO. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $28.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -136.57, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total value of $290,668.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

