Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Macerich Co (MAC)

Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Macerich in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Okusanya now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.87. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Macerich’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.09. The business had revenue of $246.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.64 million. Macerich had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS.

MAC has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Macerich from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Macerich from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $56.00 target price on shares of Macerich and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Macerich in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho set a $51.00 target price on shares of Macerich and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Macerich has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.62.

MAC opened at $43.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.88. Macerich has a 12 month low of $40.90 and a 12 month high of $60.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Volk sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $210,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,113.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in Macerich in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Macerich by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Macerich by 1,480.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ffcm LLC grew its stake in Macerich by 174.7% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

