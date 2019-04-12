Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Thomas Cook Group (TCG)

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Thomas Cook Group (LON:TCG) in a report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

TCG has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Thomas Cook Group to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 60 ($0.78) in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 34 ($0.44) price objective (down from GBX 60 ($0.78)) on shares of Thomas Cook Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 12 ($0.16) price objective on shares of Thomas Cook Group in a research note on Friday, February 8th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Thomas Cook Group from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 34 ($0.44) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Thomas Cook Group in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 57.44 ($0.75).

LON:TCG opened at GBX 24.35 ($0.32) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 490.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.28 million and a PE ratio of -2.30. Thomas Cook Group has a one year low of GBX 19.69 ($0.26) and a one year high of GBX 150 ($1.96).

Thomas Cook Group plc provides travel services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Northern Europe. The company operates through Group Tour Operator and Group Airline segments. It owns, manages, or franchises 270 hotels primarily under the Casa Cook, Cook's Club, and Sunwing brands. As of December 12, 2018, the company operated an airline fleet of 101 aircrafts to 120 destinations.

