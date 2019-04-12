Jeff Marc Goldberg Sells 30,000 Shares of Akcea Therapeutics Inc (AKCA) Stock

Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKCA) COO Jeff Marc Goldberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total value of $951,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jeff Marc Goldberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, Jeff Marc Goldberg sold 50,000 shares of Akcea Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total value of $1,585,500.00.

Shares of Akcea Therapeutics stock opened at $29.78 on Friday. Akcea Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $40.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.62.

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.09). Akcea Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 90.80% and a negative net margin of 348.13%. The business had revenue of $10.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akcea Therapeutics Inc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Akcea Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,156,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 15,950 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,381,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,318,000 after purchasing an additional 523,834 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 350.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. 26.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AKCA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Akcea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akcea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

Akcea Therapeutics Company Profile

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious and rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers TEGSEDI, which is designed to reduce the production of transthyretin protein. It develops WAYLIVRA, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

