Jean Compeau Sells 1,258 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) Stock

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) insider Jean Compeau sold 1,258 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total transaction of $300,045.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,385,078.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jean Compeau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 5th, Jean Compeau sold 1,701 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.37, for a total transaction of $400,364.37.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $245.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of -447.15, a P/E/G ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $160.08 and a 52-week high of $260.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 114 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 278.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 250 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 262 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PANW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.60.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

