JCIC Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Teck Resources Ltd (TECK)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Teck Resources makes up about 2.7% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $6,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Teck Resources in the third quarter valued at $23,775,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $15,260,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Teck Resources by 18.5% in the third quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,874,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,474,000 after purchasing an additional 448,600 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $405,000. 56.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TECK traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.30. 216,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,815,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources Ltd has a twelve month low of $18.17 and a twelve month high of $30.11.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Teck Resources Ltd will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.78%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TECK. Barclays cut shares of Teck Resources to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America set a $30.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. MKM Partners set a $26.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

