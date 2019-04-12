JCIC Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 292 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Netflix by 17,848.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,931,481 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 23,798,143 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,209,406,000. Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in Netflix by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 3,109,548 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $832,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,651 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,598,888 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,569,238,000 after acquiring an additional 792,338 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Netflix by 186.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 763,935 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $204,475,000 after acquiring an additional 497,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 7,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $2,738,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 444 shares in the company, valued at $159,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 52,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.25, for a total transaction of $19,265,200.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,458 shares in the company, valued at $19,265,200.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 186,950 shares of company stock worth $65,620,477. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

NFLX traded down $15.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $352.40. The stock had a trading volume of 12,470,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,518,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $158.89 billion, a PE ratio of 131.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.36. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.23 and a 1-year high of $423.21.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, January 18th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Macquarie set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.71.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

