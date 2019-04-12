Japan Gold (JG) Shares Down 11.4%

Japan Gold Corp (CVE:JG) shares dropped 11.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 96,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 107,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The firm has a market cap of $21.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Japan Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, focuses on gold and copper exploration activities in Japan. As of October 24, 2018, its property portfolio consisted of approximately 17 projects covering an area of 71,529 hectares with 216 prospecting rights licenses. Japan Gold Corp. has strategic alliance with First Quantum Minerals Ltd.

