Jane Street Group LLC Trims Position in ADT Inc (ADT)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its holdings in ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,589 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 22,085 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in ADT were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in ADT by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 307,323 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 176,658 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ADT by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,664,714 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $25,022,000 after buying an additional 575,829 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ADT by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,126 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in ADT by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 47,048 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 24,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ADT by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,271 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $6,943,000 after buying an additional 133,542 shares during the last quarter. 98.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. ADT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. ADT’s payout ratio is currently -87.50%.

ADT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of ADT in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup downgraded ADT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $8.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 target price on ADT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of ADT in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.03.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

