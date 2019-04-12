Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 29,575 ProShares UltraShort Technology (REW)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Technology (NYSEARCA:REW) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 29,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.08% of ProShares UltraShort Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of REW stock opened at $9.33 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort Technology has a 52 week low of $9.21 and a 52 week high of $17.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is an increase from ProShares UltraShort Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

ProShares UltraShort Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

