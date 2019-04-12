Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 40.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,557 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $9,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $143.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.88. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.79 and a 1 year high of $163.68.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $386.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 44.57%.

JKHY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.20.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, VP Ronald L. Moses sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Russell L. Bernthal sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total value of $125,179.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,552.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,623 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,586 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

