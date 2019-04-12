J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 333 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 2,446 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, February 8th. Argus boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Cleveland Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.80.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 193,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,513,349.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.61, for a total transaction of $1,333,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,716,130.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,930 shares of company stock worth $8,495,383. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH opened at $235.42 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $223.08 and a 52-week high of $287.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $236.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.08. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $58.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.95%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

