iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (PFF) Shares Bought by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 244.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 75,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 135,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 21,448 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $768,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock remained flat at $$36.68 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,946,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,490,490. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $38.08.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1804 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares US Preferred Stock ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

