iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (IYJ) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 574,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,877,000 after acquiring an additional 57,229 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 304,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,144,000 after acquiring an additional 97,319 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,517,000 after acquiring an additional 13,663 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,875,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 9,163 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:IYJ opened at $154.71 on Friday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $123.05 and a 12 month high of $158.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.6444 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Industrials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/ishares-u-s-industrials-etf-iyj-shares-sold-by-huntington-national-bank.html.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.