Arvest Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 87.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,872 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.13. The stock had a trading volume of 13,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,892. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $140.49 and a twelve month high of $178.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.5871 dividend. This is an increase from iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) Holdings Reduced by Arvest Bank Trust Division” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/ishares-sp-500-growth-etf-ivw-holdings-reduced-by-arvest-bank-trust-division.html.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.