OmniStar Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 17.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NEAR. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

NEAR stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.16. 310,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $50.30.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) Shares Sold by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/ishares-short-maturity-bond-etf-near-shares-sold-by-omnistar-financial-group-inc.html.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.