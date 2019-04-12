iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 170.6% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 38,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 24,192 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $298,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.2% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $99.99 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $84.62 and a 1-year high of $102.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.8712 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

