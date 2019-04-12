iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) Holdings Trimmed by First United Bank Trust

First United Bank Trust lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 32,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 55,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 109,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,449,000 after acquiring an additional 10,422 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $200.88 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $156.03 and a 12-month high of $220.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.3114 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

